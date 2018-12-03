Indian Navy committed to curbing piracy in Gulf of Aden: Admiral

Navy Day in India

Navy Day in India is celebrated to commemorate the courageous attack on the Karachi harbor during the Indo-Pakistan war (on 4 December 1971) by the Indian Naval Missile boats as well as to reverence all the martyrs of that war. It is celebrated using a particular theme (like "Safe Seas and Secure Coasts for a strong Nation") of the year for making it more powerful and potent.

Navy personnel rehearse for the Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony for the Navy Day celebration at the historical Gateway of India in Mumbai on Sunday, December 02, 2018 (PTI Photo)

Beating Retreat

Gateway of India

Gateway of India in Mumbai, ahead of the Navy Day celebrations that falls on Tuesday. A Navy helicopter hovered slowly over the monument, lit in the colours of the national flag, while soldiers in white uniform marched below in a rehearsal of the Beating of the Retreat ceremony. Navy personnel rehearse for the upcoming Navy Day Celebration, at Gateway of India, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.

Tattoo Ceremony

Navy personnel display their skills while rehearsing for the Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony for the Navy Day celebration at the historic Gateway of India in Mumbai on Sunday, December 02, 2018. PTI Photos