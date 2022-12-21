YouTube
    Indian high-speed rail will become a revolution: Japanese envoy

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    "I am convinced that this will be yet another high-speed rail revolution when the project is complete," Hiroshi Suzuki said.

    New Delhi, Dec 21: The Indo-Japan bullet train project will become a high-speed rail revolution just like Maruti Suzuki, once the project is completed, Japanese envoy to India Hiroshi Suzuki said.

    Indian high-speed rail will become a revolution: Japanese envoy
    Japanese envoy Hiroshi Suzuki (Photo credit: ANI)

    He also had good words about Indian and Japanese workers who are part of the high-speed rail project. "Well, before I arrived in India about a month ago, I visited Osamu Suzuki in March. And he shared with me in length, his own experience of the past over 30 years. And coming out here, I can see the same spirit, the Japanese team and the Indian team are working so closely together. In my eyes, this is already a revolution underway," a news agency quoted Suzuki as saying.

    "So that's why I said the Maruti Suzuki revolution and after that Delhi Metro revolution. I am convinced that this will be yet another high-speed rail revolution when the project is complete," he added.

    The envoy further stated that Japan-India's ties as a special partnership that is both strategic and global in nature while expressing delight over the progress after inspecting the site in Gujarat's Navsari.

    "The work for high-speed rail is progressing. We are deeply impressed with how people are working so hard to advance this project. We look forward to continuing to work as a team on this project. Japan & India enjoy close relations," he said. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project is being made with the technical and financial assistance of the Government of Japan.

    At this stage, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project is the only sanctioned High Speed Rail project in the country which is being implemented with technical and financial assistance from Government of Japan. However, the Survey and preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the following seven High Speed Rail (HSR) corridors has been undertaken:

    (i) Delhi - Varanasi

    (ii) Delhi -Ahmedabad

    (iii) Mumbai-Nagpur

    (iv) Mumbai -Hyderabad

    (v) Chennai - Bangalore - Mysore

    (vi) Delhi - Chandigarh - Amritsar

    (vii) Varanasi - Howrah

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 20:44 [IST]
