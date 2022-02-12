Motivated comments on our internal issues not welcome: India on countries reacting to Hijab row

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 12: India on Saturday responded to comments made by some foreign countries over the Hijab controversy in Karnataka, saying the issue is under "judicial examination" and motivated comments on the country's internal issues are not welcome.

Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement, "A matter regarding dress code in some educational institutions in Karnataka is under judicial examination by Karnataka High Court...Motivated comments our internal issues aren't welcome."

It comes after the US and Pakistan expressed their concern over the controversy.

On Friday, the US ambassador for International Religious Freedom said that Karnataka should not ban hijab in schools as it "violates religious freedom." "Religious freedom includes the ability to choose one's religious attire. The Indian state of Karnataka should not determine permissibility of religious clothing. Hijab bans in schools violate religious freedom and stigmatize and marginalize women and girls," he tweeted.

Whereas Pakistan had summoned Indian Charge D'affaires to express its concerns over the controversy. "The Charge d' Affaires was urged to convey to the Government of India, Pakistan's extreme concern over the anti-hijab campaign, being spearheaded by RSS-BJP combine in Karnataka, which is part of its larger exclusionist and majoritarian agenda aimed at dehumanising and demonising Muslim women," a statement issued by Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson said.

"The Indian government must hold the perpetrators of harassment against women in Karnataka to account and take adequate measures to ensure the safety, security and well-being of Muslim women," news agency PTI reported, citing the statement.

The Hijab row started in December end when a few students started coming to the government pre-university college in Udupi wearing Hijab. To protest against it, some Hindu students turned up wearing saffron scarves.

The row spread to other educational institutions in different parts of the State, and the protests took a violent turn at some place earlier this week, prompting the government on Tuesday to declare three days holiday for the institutions.

On Thursday, the three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi, adjourned the hearing for Monday on petitions challenging the State Govt rule on dress code in schools.