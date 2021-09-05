YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri tests Covid-19 positive; no threat for India-England series

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    London, Sep 5: Ravi Shastri, the head coach of Indian cricket team, has tested positive for Covid-19. He and his supporting staff have been isolated even as the team is playing its fourth test against England at the Oval in London.

    Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri tests Covid-19 positive; no threat for India-England series

    The 59-year-old Shastri returned positive in a lateral flow test (Rapid Antigen Test) and will stay in isolation till his and others' RT-PCR test reports come clear. The support staff members who have been isolated are bowling coach Bharath Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel. The playing members have, however, tested negative in two lateral flow tests conducted on Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

    More CRICKET News  

    Read more about:

    cricket london

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X