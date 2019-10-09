Indian born Al-Qaeda chief killed: Neither Pakistan, nor Taliban can ever be sincere

New Delhi, Oct 09: The chief of the Al-Qaeda in the Sub-Continent (AQIS), Asim Umar was killed in a joint US-Afghan raid. The raid was conducted on a Taliban compound last month, Afghanistan's spy agency announced.

Umar, the Indian born chief of the AQIS was on the radar of the agencies for long. He took over as the chief of the outfit in 2014, the year that it was launched. He was born in Sambal, Uttar Pradesh.

"#NDS can now confirm the death of Asim Omar, leader of #Al Qaeda in the #Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), in a joint US-Afghan raid on a Taliban compound in Musa Qala district of Helmand province on Sep 23," the national Directorate of Security, the spy agency of Afghanistan tweeted.

Al-Qaeda’s Indian born sub-continent chief, Asim Umar killed in Afghanistan

The NDS also said that these persons were killed inside a Taliban compound at Musa Vala. This is an interesting revelation considering the fact that the Taliban had pledged with the US that it would break away ties with the Al-Qaeda. The US had made it clear that for talks to succeed, the Al-Qaeda or any other terror group should not be permitted on Afghan soil.

However, the killing of Umar and others at a Taliban compound raises questions about the sincerity of the group. Indian officials following the developments closely say that neither the Taliban not Pakistan will take any action against the terror groups operating in Afghanistan. Instead they would encourage it, the official further told OneIndia.

Umar was killed with six other AQIS members, most of them Pakistanis. The spy agency said that courier of the Al-Qaeda chief, Ayman al-Zawahiri too was killed in the strike.

While it was claimed that Asim was a Pakistani national, records state that he was born in Uttar Pradesh. He was however carrying a Pakistan identification card at the time of his death.

In 2016, the US state department designated Umar as a terrorist. Further the outfit too was declared as a terrorist organisation.

Although the AQIS largely remained a non-starter, it had claimed the attacks on a naval dockyard in Karachi and also the said that it was involved in the murders of activists and writers in Bangladesh.

Umar took over as the chief of the Al-Qaeda in the Sub-Continent (AQIS) in 2014. He has been referred to as a Pakistani national, but tracing his origins suggests that he was born in Sambal in Uttar Pradesh.

Intelligence Bureau officials confirm that this man was of Indian origin and hence was appointed to head the India operations that was announced by the Al-Qaeda in October 2014.

Who is AQIS chief Asim Umar, the man behind the radicalisation of UP,Bihar Muslims

Intelligence Bureau officials had been studying the antecedents of Umar since the launch of the India outfit and his origin has been tracked to Uttar Pradesh.

Intelligence agencies questioned SIMI operatives such as Haider Ali an accused in the Patna blasts and found that they were reporting to the Al-Qaeda and Shaikh Umar was very much part of the organisation. Haider Ali however did not spill out much details on Umar's nationality, but claimed that his India links were extremely strong.

Since the year 1989, Umar is said to have been in and out of India. He was actively involved with some cadres of the SIMI while in India. However in the year 1995 he decided to permanently shift base to Karachi and studied at the Jamia-Uloom e Islamia a school.

The IB officer says that they had also been monitoring and scrutinising his videos. The manner in which he spoke Urdu was very Indian like and this gave them further proof of his Indian origin.

His path to terror was due to Kashmir. He left for Karachi and studied there for some time. His first outfit was the Harkat-eul-Mujahideen and he had vowed to take the battle further against the Indian forces. He then returned to Karachi and began teaching at the Jamia Uloom e Islamia. His fierce thought process and his dedication to the cause is what drew the Al-Qaeda towards him and over the years he became the Sharia council chief of the Al-Qaeda. His job was to preach ideology and ensure that more and more youth are drawn towards the cause of the Al-Qaeda.

Although he was based out of Pakistan and Afghanistan he remained in touch with the cadres of the SIMI in India. The SIMI headed by Safdar Nagori had pledged its support to the Al-Qaeda. All through Umar was the man who kept in touch with the Indian cadres of SIMI. Nagori too speaks about his association with a top Al-Qaeda leader.