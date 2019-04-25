Indian Army to start online registration for women

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 25: For the first time, the Indian Army will start online registration of women for recruitment as soldiers into the military police.

The project was mooted by General Bipin Rawat soon after taking over as Army Chief and given final approval by the Defence Ministry recently.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has released the notification for the recruitment of soldiers on General duty for women.

The notification is available at the official website of the Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The application process for the same will start from April 25, 2019, and will end on June 8, 2019. In order to get shortlisted, the candidates are required to qualify the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) which will be followed by the Physical Endurance Test (PET).

As per the official notification, through this recruitment drive, 100 vacancies will be filled. All other details for the same will be available.

Eligibility for Indian Army women recruitment 2019:

Age: The lower age limit of the candidates is 17 and a half year and the upper age limit of the candidates is 21 years.

Education:

Candidates must have cleared at least 10th or equivalent education with 45 per cent aggregate marks and 33 per cent marks in each subject.

Physical requirement for Indian Army women recruitment 2019:

The minimum height of the candidate should be at least 142 cm and should not be overweight.

Documents required for Indian Army women recruitment 2019:

Admit card

Photograph

NCC certificate

Religion certificate

Education certificate

Domicile certificate

Class or caste certificate

Character certificate

Relationship certificate

School character certificate