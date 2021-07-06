Indian Army Recruitment Entrance Exam 2021 in two phases: All details here

New Delhi, July 06: The Indian Army Recruitment Entrance Exam 2021 will be held in two phases. More details are available on the official website.

The Indian Army Common Entrance Examination will be conducted under the aegis of the Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Secunderabad in two phases for successful candidates of the Army Recruitment Rally held between March 5 and 24 at the Telangana States Sports School, Hakimpet.

The first phase of the CEEE will be held on July 25 at the 259 Field Workshop, Secunderabad. This is being held for Soldier Clk/SKT, Soldier Tech, Soldier Tech (AVIA/AMUN), Soldier Tech (NA), Soldier (NA VET) and Soldier Tradesmen (8th and 10th). Soldier Clk/SKT, Soldier Tech NA (AMC) and Soldier Tech NA (VET) category candidates should report ARO, Secunderabad on July 8, 2021, read an official release.

Soldier Tech and Soldier Tech (AVIA/AMUN) candidates should report on July 9.

Soldier Tdn 8th candidates on July 10, Soldier Tdn 10th (RMDS No. 2276 to 2660) candidates on July 12 and Soldier Tdn 10th (RMDS No. 2661 to 6868) candidates should report on July 13, the release also said.

All candidates should physically report at ARO, Secunderabad as per mentioned detail for obtaining fresh admit cards by 7 am on given respective dates and in case of any query, candidates can contact the Army Recruiting Officer, Secunderabad for further details, the release also said.

