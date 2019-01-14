  • search
    Indian Army recruitment 2019: Special Entry for NCC 'C' Certificate Holder

    New Delhi, Jan 14: Indian Army has invited application from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 55 vacancies. The candidate who is looking for SSC NCC (SPL) Entry Men and Women can apply online application from 9th January 2019 and before 7th February 2019.

    Education Qualification:

    For NCC C Certificate Holder: Degree of a recognized University or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years.

    Service in NCC: Should have served for minimum two academic years in the senior Division/Wing of NCC.

    Grading: Should have obtained a minimum of B Grade in C Certificate Exam of NCC.

    For Ward of Battle Casualties of Army personnel: Degree of a recognized University or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years.

    Age limit: 19 to 25 years as on 1st July 2019

    Selection Process: Selection will be based on the SSB Interview.

    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 22:05 [IST]
