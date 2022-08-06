India
    Indian Army plans to use 5G network along border to improve delivery of high-speed data

    New Delhi, Aug 06: In an attempt to improve communication and high-speed data network to support operational requirements of field formations, the Indian Army is planning to establish 5G network along borders.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The Indian Army has been endeavouring to exploit 5G for supporting operations in the tactical battlefield area, sources in the Defence establishment told ANI.

    "The high bandwidth low latency connectivity promised by 5G is envisaged to be better suited for mission-critical communication for troops conducting operations at forwarding edge of the battlefield," the news agency quoted a source as saying.

    A joint services study was recently conducted on the implementation of 5G in the armed forces, PTI reported citing sources.

    The study has been completed and its recommendations are being studied by the three services -- Army, Navy, Air Force, they noted.

    On August 1, India's biggest ever auction of telecom spectrum -- 5G -- received a record Rs 1.5 trillion of bids, with Mukesh Ambani's Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves sold with an Rs 88,078 crore bid.

    It has to be noted that China has already begun establishing the 5G network along the Line Of Actual Control (LAC) for better communication.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 6, 2022, 16:36 [IST]
    X