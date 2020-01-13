Indian Army Havildar Negi accidentally slips in snow at gulmarg, reaches Pakistan

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Baramulla, January 12: The family of Indian Army Havildar Rajendra Singh Negi, who is resident of Dehradun was left in tears after he allegedly slipped in the snow at Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, during duty and reached Pakistan border.

It is learnt that Negi was posted in the icy area in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir.

On January 8, Negi's wife Rajeshwari received a phone call from his unit, which said that Negi was missing.

After a day or two, it was later found that he had slipped in the snow and accidentally crossed the India-Pakistan border in Kashmir.

The aggrieved family has demanded the government for his safety and early return from Pakistan.

''The search and rescue operation of Negi was underway and all attempts were being made to bring him back safely from Pakistan,'' Army sources was quoted as saying by ANI.

Negi had joined the 11 Garhwal Rifles regiment in 2002. He had arrived in Dehradun in October for a month's vacation and was posted to the snowy area of Gulmarg in November.