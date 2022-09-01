Indian Army comes to the rescue of 74 stranded tourists in Sikkim

India

pti-PTI

Gangtok, Sep 1: The Indian Army has rescued 74 tourists, including women and children, stranded in Yumthang Valley in North Sikkim, a defence release said.

No casualty was reported in the landslide, it said. Jawans of the Trishakti Corps rescued the tourists upon receiving information about them getting stranded due to a massive landslide 19 km from Yumthang Valley, the release said.

Sikkim: School teacher found dead with injury marks

Eight tourist vehicles got stuck due to the landslide, following which a footpath was created with wooden planks and ropes, and a human chain was formed to rescue the tourists, it said. They were escorted to safety and provided with food and medical care, it added.