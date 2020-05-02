Indian armed forces to thank 'Corona Warriors' on Sunday: All you need to know

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 02: The armed forces is all set to conduct aerial fly-pasts, light up ships at sea and shower flower petals on several hospitals across the country on Sunday to express gratitude to lakhs of front-line COVID-19 warriors.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Friday announced that the three services will carry out a series of activities to thank the "Corona Warriors".

Full details of how Indian armed forces will thank 'Corona Warriors' on Sunday

The thanks-giving activities will start with laying of wreaths at the police memorial in Delhi and in several other cities

Army helicopters are planned to carry out petal drop over Police War Memorial at 0900 hours followed by Delhi hospitals

Followed by fly-pasts by fighter and transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force, covering a sizeable number of cities and towns across the country between 10 AM and 11 AM

These aircraft will cover major towns starting from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram (North to South) and Dibrugarh to Kutch (East to West)

IAF and Indian Navy will fly over hospitals treating coronavirus patients and shower petals. In Delhi the list of hospitals includes AllMS, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, GTB Hospital, Loknayak Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjang Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Max Saket, Rohini Hospital, Apollo Indraprastha Hospital&Army Hospital R&R

About 10 helicopters will also shower flower petals on Covid-19 hospitals at five locations all over India

Fighter aircraft formations, comprising of Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar will be flying over Rajpath and will orbit over Delhi. Some of the aircraft will be flown as low as 500 metres

Military bands will play "patriotic tunes" outside various civil hospitals treating coronavirus patients

46 Naval ships will carry out illumination, fire green flares and sound siren at 25 locations covering the coastline of 7,516 km

Western Naval Command will illuminate five naval ships from 7:30 PM to 11:59 PM off Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Eastern Naval Command will illuminate two ships at anchorage from 7:30 pm to midnight at Visakhapatnam coast.