'India won't listen to anyone': Anurag Thakur gives strong reply to PCB

New Delhi, Oct 20: India on Thursday reacted strongly to Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) statement on the boycott of the ODI World Cup in India.

During the announcement of the Khelo India Youth Games, Minister of Sports and Youth Affair Anurag Thakur announced that all the big teams, including Pakistan, will play in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

"It's BCCI's issue and they will comment on it. India is a sporting powerhouse, where many World Cups have been played. The ODI World Cup will also be held next year in India and all big teams around the planet will participate in it," said Thakur.

"India has contributed a lot to sports, especially cricket. So, the World Cup will be organised next year, and it will grand and historic tournament. The home ministry will take a decision as there are security concerns in Pakistan. It's not just cricket. India is not in a position to listen to anyone," he said.

"All teams who qualify for (World Cup) are invited (to compete on the Indian soil). Many times Pakistan teams have come to India and played. I feel India is not in a position to be dictated (by someone) and there is no reason for anyone to do that. I expect all countries to come and compete," he was quoted saying by PTI.

The controversy erupted after BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the continental event and they would like to compete in the tournament on a neutral venue.

Responding to Jay Shah's statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that it may affect their team's participation in the World Cup in India.

In a statement PCB said that it has noted with surprise and disappointment yesterday's comments made by the ACC President Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year's Asia Cup to a neutral venue. The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications.