    India warns youth of fake job rackets in Thailand

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 24: Amid recent reports of Indian men trapped in Myanmar in a job entrapment racket, India on Saturday issued an advisory against fake job rackets that are being advertised on social media platforms targeting IT skilled youth for jobs in Thailand.

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that instances of fake job rackets have come to its notice recently by its missions in Bangkok and Myanmar.

    "The fake job rackets offer lucrative jobs to entice Indian youths for the posts of digital sales and marketing executives in Thailand by dubious IT firms involved in a call-centre scam and crypto-currency fraud," said the statement.

    "The IT-skilled youth are duped in the name of lucrative jobs through social media advertisements and by Dubai and India-based agents."

    "The victims are reportedly taken across the border illegally mostly into Myanmar and held captive to work under harsh conditions." it further added.

    The statement advised the people to check the credentials of foreign employers through concerned Missions abroad, and antecedents of recruiting agents before taking up any job offer.

    Read more about:

    thailand india youth advisory social media jobs

    Story first published: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 14:10 [IST]
