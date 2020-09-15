India walks out of SCO meet after Pakistan projects 'fictitious map' showing Kashmiri territory

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 15: India on Tuesday walked out of a meeting of the national security advisors of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries in protest after the Pakistani representative used a "fictitious" map showing Indian territories as part of Pakistan.

    India walks out of SCO meet after Pak representative projects fictitious map

    "This was in blatant disregard to the advisory by the host against it and in violation of the norms of the meeting. After consultation with the host, the Indian side left the meeting in protest at that juncture," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

    NSA Doval led CSG to meet, work on agenda for military commander level talks with China

    The meeting was chaired by Russia. "As was to be expected, Pakistan then went on to present a misleading view of this meeting," he said responding to a query on the issue.

    Government sources said the Pakistani action was "blatant violation" of the SCO charter and against all its established norms of safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of SCO member states.

