India-US joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' begins in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 08: India-US joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' commenced at Mahajan Field Firing Range, Rajasthan on Monday, which will continue till February 21.

Advance Light Helicopter WSI 'RUDRA', MI-17, Chinooks, Stryker Vehicles of US and BMP-II Mechanised Infantry Combat Vehicles of India among those to be utilised in the exercise.

The US Army contingent, comprising 270 soldiers, on Saturday arrived at the Indian Air Force office in Suratgarh to participate in the 16th edition of the joint military exercise ''Yudh Abhyas 20''.

The Indian Army extended a warm welcome as per military etiquettes to the US Army contingent, followed by an exchange of pleasantries between contingent commanders and soldiers of both armies.

Started in 2004, Exercise Yudh Abhyas-20 is the sixteenth edition in the series of bilateral exercises under this banner. The last edition of the joint exercise was held in Seattle, USA. The joint exercise would focus on Counter-Terrorism operations under United Nations Mandate.

Exercise Yudh Abhyas is one of the largest running military training and defence cooperation endeavours between India and US.

The joint bilateral exercise is indicative that both the countries understand the common threat of terrorism and stand shoulder to shoulder in countering the same.