India urges citizens to leave Afghanistan on 'special flight' today

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 10: India on Tuesday asked its citizens to immediately leave the war-torn Afghanistan on "special flight" from Mazar-e-Sharif to New Delhi later today.

"A special flight is leaving from Mazar-e-Sharif to New Delhi. Any Indian nationals in and around Mazar-e-Sharif are requested to leave for India in the special flight scheduled to depart late today evening, tweeted Consulate General of India in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan.

"Indian citizens desiring to leave by special flight should immediately convey their full name, passport number, date of expiry by whatsapp at the following numbers," it added.

078 5891303

0785891301 — India in Mazar (@IndianConsMazar) August 10, 2021

It asked Indian citizens who want to leave by the special flight to submit the details like their full name and passport number to the consulate immediately.

It is learnt that the consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif will continue to operate through the local staff members.

Last month India pulled out around 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate in Kandahar following intense clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban fighters around the city.

A special aircraft of the Indian Air Force was sent to bring back the Indian diplomats, officials and other staff members including a group of Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel.

According to government data, around 1,500 Indians are currently staying in Afghanistan.

Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs said in Lok Sabha that India remained vigilant and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of Indians in the conflict-ridden country.

The Taliban has been making rapid advances across Afghanistan by resorting to widespread violence since the US began withdrawing its troops on May 1.

The US has already pulled back the majority of its forces and is looking to complete the drawdown by August 31.