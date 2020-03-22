  • search
    India unites for balcony clap, thanking COVID-19 fighters

    New Delhi, Mar 22: India on Sunday united responding to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to show gratitude to health workers, doctors who are working round the clock in the coronavirus fight, people across the country came out clapping and beating utensils, blowing conche, and ringing bells at the balconies.

    PTI Image
    PTI Image

    Reportedly, people isolated themselves in their homes for days because of the shutdown over the pandemic disease which has killed seven people in the country so far, appeared in their balconies and porches minutes before 5 pm on Sunday, and tried to boost the morale of health personnel by drumming utensils and gongs.

    The sound of conches, bell, utensils, and claps rang in the air for minutes in several parts of the country.

    In some places people sang bhajans (religious songs) and shouted patriotic slogans to boost the morale of health workers.

    Politicians, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Telangana CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, also took part in the activity.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi later thanked the people of the country.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 22, 2020, 20:01 [IST]
