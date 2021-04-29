India Today-Axis My India exit poll: Stalin most preferred CM, Kamal Hassan least

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 29: M K Stalin is the more preferred Chief Ministerial candidate for Tamil Nadu, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll said.

The exit poll said that 46 per cent prefer M K Stalin as the next Chief Minister, followed by E Palaniswami at 34 per cent. Kamal Hassan on the other hand is preferred just by 4 per cent.

It has predicted 175-195 seats for the DMK, followed by the AIADMK with 38-54 seats. The poll also predicted 0-3 seats for the AMMK.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicts sweep for Stalin led DMK

The exit poll said that the DMK's vote share would be at 48 per cent followed by the AIADMK with 35 per cent. The exit poll said that the AMMK would bag 3 per cent of the vote share while Kamal Hassan's MNM would get 4 per cent of the vote share.

The single phase election took place on April 6 and a voter turnout of 71.43 per cent was recorded. The AIADMK's ally, BJP contested in 20 seats, while another ally PMK contested from 23 constituencies. The Congress an ally of the DMK contested 25 seats.