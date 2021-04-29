India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicts big win for NDA in Puducherry

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 29: The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted a win for the All India NR Congress-BJP alliance in Puducherry.

The combine will get 20-24 seats the exit polls have predicted. The Congress on the other hand could end up winning 6-10 seats, the predictions say. This would mean that AINRC chief N Rangaswamy could end up becoming the next chief minister of Puducherry.

In terms of vote share the NDA would get 52 per cent while the Congress would end up with 37 per cent.

In the case of the others the vote percentage is predicted at 11.

Polling was held in a single phase on April 6 in Puducherry. The Union Territory recorded a polling percentage of 81.64 per cent. The Congress led Secular Democratic Alliance is up against the ANRC led NDA in the UT which has 30 assembly seats.