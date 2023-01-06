India to host 'Voice of Global South Summit' next week

New Delhi, Jan 06: India is set to host a special global virtual summit titled "Voice of Global South", which envisages consolidating the collective voice of developing nations on major global issues. The summit, which will begin on January 12, will host 120 countries across the globe.

Announcing the "new and unique initiative", Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said "We will be holding a special virtual summit on 12th and 13th Jan 2023. This Summit will be called 'The Voice of Global South Summit', under the theme 'Unity of Voice, Unity of Purpose'.

"It essentially envisages bringing together countries of the global south and sharing their perspectives, on a common platform, across a whole range of issues. More than 120 countries are being invited for this Voice of Global South Summit," he said.

"This initiative is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'. It is also underpinned by India's philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'," he added.

The foreign secretary also referred to Ukraine conflict and its implications on food and energy security.

Kwatra did not give a direct reply when asked whether countries in India's neighbourhood like Pakistan were invited for the summit.

"Invitation to over 120 countries of global South. As we go towards date of the Summit, we would be very happy to share with you list of confirmed participants across various sessions that will include session relating to Head of state and government.