India to deploy Pralay missiles along China, Pakistan border

The missile has a range of 150-500 kilometres and can be launched from a mobile launcher.

New Delhi, Dec 25: Amid face-off with China and its ally Pakistan, the Defence Ministry has cleared the procurement of around 120 Pralay ballistic missiles for the Indian armed forces that will be deploy in the border areas.

The Pralay ballistic missiles can take out targets from 150 to 500 km and are extremely difficult to intercept for the enemy through interceptor missiles.

"A high-level meeting of the Defence Ministry cleared the acquisition of around 120 missiles for the armed forces and their deployment along the borders," senior defence sources told ANI.

The acquisition of these ballistic missiles is being seen as a major development for India which now has a policy that allows the use of ballistic missiles in tactical roles.

Both China and Pakistan have ballistic missiles which are for tactical roles.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had successfully conducted the maiden flight test of the indigenously developed surface-to-surface missile 'Pralay', from Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha in December 2021.

'Pralay' Capabilities

"The new missile followed the desired quasi ballistic trajectory and reached the designated target with high degree accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms. All the sub-systems performed satisfactorily. All the sensors deployed near the impact point across the eastern coast, including the down range ships, tracked the missile trajectory and captured all the events," the statement read.

"Pralay' is a quasi-ballistic surface-to-surface missile. The advanced missile has been developed in a way to able to defeat interceptor missiles. It has the ability to change its path after covering a certain range midair," the same sources told the news agency.

The Pralay missiles combined with the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles would be the longest-range tactical weapon system in the defence forces as the long-range strategic weapons are controlled by the strategic forces command.

The missile can help the troops to completely destroy or take out enemy air defence sites or similar high-value targets. 'Pralay' is powered with a solid propellant rocket motor and many new technologies. The missile has a range of 150-500 kilometres and can be launched from a mobile launcher. The missile guidance system includes a state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics.

Reportedly, the missile would first be inducted in Indian Air Force and then likely to be followed by Indian Army.

