Minor face-off at Naku La, was resolved by local commanders clarifies Indian Army

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 25: The Indian Army has clarified that there were several queries regarding a face off between the Indian Army and the PLA troops in the Sikkim border.

It has been clarified that there was a minor face-off at the Naku La area of Northern Sikkim on January 20th. The same was resolve3d y the local commanders as per established protocols, the Army clarified.

Meanwhile the 9th round of the India China Corps Commander level talks ended at 2.30 am on Monday.

The meeting lasted for over 15 hours and began at 11 am on Sunday at Moldo opposite Chushul in the Eastern Ladakh sector.

The talks were held after a gap of over two and half months. Officials familiar with the developments told OneIndia that the onus is on China to carry forward the process of disengagement and escalation at the friction points.

India has been maintaining that the disengagement process has to start simultaneously at all the friction points and no selective approach was acceptable to it.

Close to 100,000 Indian and Chinese troops are deployed in eastern Ladakh as both sides have been holding on to their ground and showing readiness for a long-haul, amid continuing diplomatic and military talks to find an amicable solution.

Reflecting India's firm approach in handling the situation, Army chief Gen MM Naravane nearly two weeks back said that Indian troops will hold their ground as long as it takes to achieve the "national goals and objectives" even as he hoped for an amicable resolution of the row through talks.

Sunday's talks took place nearly two weeks after India handed back to China a soldier of the People's Liberation Army after apprehending him at the southern bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. It is learnt that India's gesture has generated a positive atmosphere.

The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Lt Gen PGK Menon, the Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps.