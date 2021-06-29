65 year old woman, infected with 'Delta Plus' variant of COVID-19, recovers at home

India takes a distinct lead in total vaccine doses administered

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 29: "India has taken a distinct lead in total vaccine doses administered in the world. India surpassed the US and took 163 days to reach the 32 crore benchmark. The US took 193 days," the Union health ministry said in a weekly press briefing.

Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said that a total of 27.27crore people were covered with the first dose of vaccine and 5.84 crore people were covered with the second dose of vaccine.

"There has been a continuous decline in cases since India reported a peak, including a progressive decrease in cases in districts," he also said.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, a release from the Health Ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

More than 31.83 crore (31,83,36,450) vaccine doses have been provided by Government of India to States/UTs so far, through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 31,04,91,565 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today).

More than 78 lakh (78,44,885) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Furthermore, more than 15,18,560 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 17:03 [IST]