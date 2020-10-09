India successfully test-fires Rudram Anti-Radiation Missile developed by DRDO

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 09: India today successfully testfired the 'Rudram' Anti-Radiation Missile from a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft off the east coast.

The Missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The missile will provide air superiority, tactical capability for the Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft.

It is designed primarily for suppression of enemy air defenses (SEAD), that can be launched from a range of altitudes for destroying enemy surveillance radars, tracking and communication systems.

Amit Shah compliments successful test-firing of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

This state-of-the-art high speed missile developed in India is first-of-its-kind in the IAF arsenal. The missile is a single-stage, approximately 5.5 meter in length and 140 kg[22] of weight with cruciform wing surface to increase high maneuverability and to give constant aerodynamic characteristics similar to Astra BVRAAM.

It uses pre-fragmented warhead with optical proximity fuze and is powered by a dual-pulsed solid rocket motor made by Premier Explosives Limited (PEL) under technology transfer from DRDO. The dual-pulsed solid rocket motor reduces the overall reaction time while widening the targeting envelope as well as the engagement capability.