India successfully test fires MRSAM air defence system in Odisha [Watch Video]

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 30: India on Wednesday successfully carried out two successful test firings of the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) air defence systems off the coast of Odisha in Balasore.

"Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) Army weapon system has once again proved its effectiveness as two missiles during the flight tests achieved direct hit against high-speed aerial targets at around 10:15 Hrs and 11:00 hrs today," said the official release.

The launches were carried out to establish the accuracy and reliability of the weapon system against targets covering the sea-skimming and high altitude functionality within the envelope. Performance of all weapon system components including missile, weapon system radar and command post have been validated during these trials. The flight tests were carried out in the presence of senior officials from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army. With the conclusion of flight trials for different ranges and scenarios, the system has completed its development trials.

Launch video of today’s flight test of Army version of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile off the Odisha coast.@PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @adgpi pic.twitter.com/nlsPCciCyG — DRDO (@DRDO_India) March 27, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, Indian Army and the Industry for successful launches of the MRSAM-Army and said the successful launches have once again proved the reliability of the system. Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the teams associated with the successful test firings of the weapon system., said the press release.