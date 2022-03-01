Ukraine: Why India’s evacuation response is way better than other nations

What is vacuum bomb? Russia accused of using thermobaric weapon during invasion, claims Ukraine

India student was shopping for grocery when a shell strike killed him in Kharkiv

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 01: Naveen Shekharappa, a medical student from Karnataka lost his life at Kharkiv, Ukraine on Tuesday morning.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Naveen is from Chalagere village of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri and he was studying medicine at the Kharkiv National Medical University for the past four years.

#Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar

21 year old from Haveri district in Karnataka studying at #Kharkiv Medical University- lost his life today. Hope GOI will expedite evacuating students from Ukraine. Deepest condolences to Naveen’s family & friends. I’m sorry we failed you. pic.twitter.com/Rb0GtoATJg — indian nationals in ukraine (@indianinukrine) March 1, 2022

Naveen had stepped out from the Arkhitektora Beketova Metro station bunker to bring groceries following which he died in a shell attack on the streets of Kharkiv. The news of his death was conveyed to his family by a friend of his who is studying first year medicine.

"With profound sorrow, we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Naveen's body has been shifted to a mortuary in Kharkiv city. Since it is a war zone, the body cannot be brought back immediately. The MEA has assured that all efforts would be made to preserve the body and arrangements will be made to bring it back.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 16:42 [IST]