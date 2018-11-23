  • search

India strongly protests with Pakistan for denial of access to Gurudwara Nankana Sahib

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 23: India lodged strong protest with Pakistan government for harassing and denying access to Indian diplomats at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib on November 21 and 22.

    India strongly protests with Pakistan for denial of access to Gurudwara Nankana Sahib

    A day after India approved for Kartarpur Corridor, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that as a result of such harassment Consular officials were compelled to return to Islamabad without performing their diplomatic and consular duties vis-a-vis Indian pilgrims.

    "We've also expressed grave concern at reports of attempts being made during the ongoing visit of Indian pilgrims to Pakistan, to incite communal disharmony&intolerance & promote secessionist tendencies with objective of undermining India's sovereignty and territorial integrity, " stated MEA.

    Also Read | Indian officials barred from entering Gurdwaras in Pakistan again

    The officials -- Aranjeet Singh and Sunil Kumar -- were barred from entering the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib on Wednesday night and Gurdwara Sachcha Sauda on Thursday. Both the gurdwaras are in Punjab province of Pakistan.

    More details awaited.

    Read more about:

    pakistan kartarpur punjab mea

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 11:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 23, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue