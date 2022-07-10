India stands with the people of Sri Lanka: MEA

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 10: In its first reaction to the flurry of fast-paced developments in Colombo, India on Sunday said that it stands with the people of Sri Lanka as the island nation is trying to overcome "this difficult phase".

In response to media queries on the situation in Sri Lanka, Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said, "India is Sri Lanka's closest neighbour and our two countries share deep civilizational bonds. We are aware of the many challenges that Sri Lanka and its people have been facing, and we have stood with the Sri Lankan people as they have tried to overcome this difficult period."

He pointed out that India has provided unprecedented support of over US$ 3.8 billion in 2022 alone to deal with the severe economic crisis. "In pursuance of the central place that Sri Lanka occupies in our Neighbourhood First policy, India has extended this year itself an unprecedented support of over US$ 3.8 billion for ameliorating the serious economic situation in Sri Lanka," he said.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, crippled by an acute shortage of foreign exchange that has left it struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, and other essentials.

"We continue to follow closely the recent developments in Sri Lanka. India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realize their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values, established institutions and constitutional framework," Bagchi added.

The protestors on Saturday broke through police barricades and stormed into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence, as he reportedly fled his official residence.

Also, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's house was set on fire by an angry mob on Saturday evening.