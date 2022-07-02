India slams USCIRF's comments on religious freedom

New Delhi, Jun 2: India on Saturday rejected the remarks made by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for its "biased" and "inaccurate" comments on the country. It comes a day after the USCIRF alleged "repression" of critical voices, especially religious minorities and those reporting on and advocating for them in India.

In response to media queries on comments on India by USCIRF, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have seen the biased and inaccurate comments on India by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF). These comments reflect a severe lack of understanding of India and its constitutional framework, its plurality and its democratic ethos."

The MEA said that the USCIRF continues to "misrepresent" facts time and again in its statements and reports in pursuance of its motivated agenda. "Regrettably, USCIRF continues to misrepresent facts time and again in its statements and reports in pursuance of its motivated agenda," he said.

Bagchi said that this "agenda" just further raises questions about the credibility of the organization. "Such actions only serve to strengthen concerns about the credibility and objectivity of the organization," he added.

Earlier in April, the USCIRF had recommended designating India as a "country of particular concern," or CPC claiming religious intolerance in the country.

The MEA had then rejected the observations and said, "Its biased and tendentious comments against India are not new. But on this occasion, its misrepresentation has reached new levels. It has not been able to carry its own Commissioners in its endeavour. We regard it as an organization of particular concern and will treat it accordingly."

Story first published: Saturday, July 2, 2022, 18:27 [IST]