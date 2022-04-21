India slams US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar over her visit to PoK

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Apr 21: India slammed the visit of US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) on Thursday, saying it reflected her "narrow-minded" politics.

Speaking with the media, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi condemned Omar's visit to the PoK. The US Congresswoman is currently on a four-day visit to Pakistan. "We have noted that she has visited a part of the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that is currently illegally occupied by Pakistan. Let me just say that if such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics... that may be her business," Bagchi said.

"But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty in its pursuit makes this ours and we think the visit is condemnable," he said.

On asking about recent terror attacks in Afghanistan, the spokesperson said India has been looking at the developments in that country.

"We have seen some of the terrorist attacks. We have always been forthright in our condemnation of terrorist attacks. We are looking at what has been the developments there," Bagchi said. "But let me emphasise that we certainly condemn all terrorist attacks," he said. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 18:00 [IST]