YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India slams OIC's ‘unwarranted comments’ on delimitation exercise in Kashmir

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 16: India on Monday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its "unwarranted" comments on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir and asked the grouping to refrain from carrying out its "communal agenda" at the behest of one country, in an oblique reference to Pakistan.

    Arindam Bagchi
    Arindam Bagchi

    India's strong reaction came after the OIC criticised New Delhi over the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir.

    "We are dismayed that the OIC secretariat has once again made unwarranted comments on the internal affairs of India," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

    "As in the past, the Government of India categorically rejects the assertions made by the OIC secretariat on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral and inalienable part of India," he said.

    Bagchi was responding to media queries on the OIC statement on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir.

    "The OIC should refrain from carrying out its communal agenda vis-a-vis India at the behest of one country," Bagchi said.

    The delimitation commission, tasked with redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, notified its final report earlier this month.

    Comments

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News  

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Monday, May 16, 2022, 21:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 16, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X