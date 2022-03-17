India slams OIC for inviting Hurriyat Conference to its meet in Pakistan

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 17: India on Thursday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for extending an invitation to the chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to attend its foreign ministerial meeting in Islamabad which is scheduled to take place next week.

    During a media interaction on Thursday, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said New Delhi does not expect the OIC to encourage actors and organisations engaged in terrorism and anti-India activities.

    He stated that India takes very serious view of such actions which are aimed at subverting the country's unity and violating its sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is highly unfortunate that the OIC continues to be guided by a single member's political agenda rather than focusing on important development activities, Bagchi said in an indirect reference to Pakistan.

    "We have repeatedly called upon the OIC to refrain from allowing vested interests to exploit the platform for comments on India's internal affairs," he said.

    The All Parties Hurriyat Conference will attend the meeting of the grouping's Council of Foreign Ministers on March 22 and 23 in Islamabad. PTI

    Read more about:

    india hurriyat pakistan

    Story first published: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 21:16 [IST]
    X