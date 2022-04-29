India sizzles: Record-breaking heat wave gripping country| 10 points

Soaring mercury: These 14 states, UTs may see heatwave, duststorm till May 2

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 29: Summer came early this year and severe heatwave has gripped most parts of India this time with record temperatures being reported in March itself. India is suffering from extreme weather, with a blistering heatwave sweeping through large parts of the country.

On Thursday (April 28), several places recorded a temperature of above 45 degrees, with the met department predicting the continuation of very hot days over the next few days. Powercuts have added to people's woes.

Maximum temperature on April 28, 2022:

Top 10 updates on the heatwave across India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for five states, including Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. The sweltering heat is also leading to power shortages in the country as the demand for power supply has shot up. Power cuts are expected to worsen in the coming days as the heatwaves and a pickup in economic activity are seen increasing electricity demand at the fastest pace in nearly four decades. An intense heatwave broiled Delhi on Wednesday, with the Safdarjung observatory recording a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, the highest in April in 12 years. The national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius on April 18, 2010. The all-time high temperature for the month was 45.6 degrees Celsius recorded on April 29, 1941. The mercury leaped to 46 degrees Celsius at Sports Complex, making it the warmest place in the capital. Ridge (45.1 degrees Celsius), Mungeshpur (45.8 degrees Celsius), Najafgarh (45.4 degrees Celsius) and Pitampura (45.2 degrees Celsius) recorded the maximum temperature at least five notches above normal. The mercury maintained an upward trend in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad recorded the highest temperature of 45.9 degree Celsius on Thursday. Meanwhile, Khajuraho and Nowgong in Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest temperature of 45.6 degree Celsius, followed by Khargone at 45.2 degrees Celsius. India's coldest hill stations are also reeling under the heatwave conditions. The winter capital Jammu has recorded its hottest day on Wednesday with the mercury touching 40 degrees Celsius. The IMD has predicted heatwave conditions for parts of north and central India for the next five days - with conditions likely to improve after five days. An orange alert has been issued for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra for the next four days. The 'orange alert' means that the residents must be prepared. According to weather experts, the temperatures in the country may even leap to 47 degree Celsius in parts of northwest India. Amid a deepening crisis in coal shortage, the Delhi government on Thursday warned of a possible setback in providing uninterrupted electricity supply to important establishments in the capital, including Metro trains and hospitals. Power Minister Satyendar Jain held an emergency meeting to assess the situation and wrote to the Centre requesting it to ensure adequate coal availability to power plants that supply electricity to the national capital.

Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 8:44 [IST]