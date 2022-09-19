YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    India-Singapore ministerial delegation calls on PM Modi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 19: A joint India-Singapore ministerial delegation briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday on the outcomes of the inaugural session of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) held in Delhi.

    India-Singapore ministerial delegation calls on PM Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The delegation comprised Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, its Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    A statement said the ministers briefed Modi about the outcomes of the inaugural session of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable. This is Lawrence Wong's first visit to India in his capacity as the deputy prime minister, it noted.

    The establishment of the ISMR is a pathbreaking initiative which was envisioned by Modi and reflects the unique nature of India-Singapore bilateral relationship, it added.

    They briefed him about the wide-ranging discussions held, especially in emerging areas of digital connectivity, fintech, green economy, skill development and food security. Modi conveyed his appreciation and hoped that initiatives like ISMR would help further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi singapore

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X