YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    ‘India should show more generosity’: Sheikh Hasina on India-Bangladesh water dispute

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 04: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Sunday said the 'long standing' water-sharing dispute between the two countries should be resolved to ease the problems the citizens of her country are facing.

    Sheikh Hasina is set to visit India between September 5 and 8, during which she will hold bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    ‘India should show more generosity’: Sheikh Hasina on India-Bangladesh water dispute
    Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

    Speaking to news agency ANI, Sheikh Hasina said: "We are downstream, water is coming from India. So, India should show more generosity. Both countries would be beneficiaries. Sometimes, our people suffer a lot because of this, especially Teesta river."

    How climate change is driving water scarcity in AsiaHow climate change is driving water scarcity in Asia

    "I think it should be solved. We found that PM (Modi) is very eager to solve this but the problem is in your country. We share only Ganges water but we've 54 other rivers. It's a long-standing problem, should be resolved: Bangladesh PM on India-Bangladesh water-sharing dispute," she added.

    The Teesta river dispute is an important point of bilateral talks between India and Bangladesh, as the latter has sought a fair and equitable distribution of Teesta waters from India.

    The Teesta deal was set to be signed during the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's visit to Bangladesh in September, 2011 but was postponed at the last minute due to objections raised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Banerjee had expressed strong reservations against giving Bangladesh a greater share of water from the Teesta river. The Ganga water treaty signed in 1996 is up for renewal in 2026.

    Comments

    More SHEIKH HASINA News  

    Read more about:

    sheikh hasina water dispute

    Story first published: Sunday, September 4, 2022, 12:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X