  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India short by 6,00,000 doctors

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 15: India has a shortage of an estimated 6,00,000 doctors and 2 million nurses, say scientists who found that lack of staff who are properly trained in administering antibiotics is preventing patients from accessing life-saving drugs.

    India short by 6,00,000 doctors

    Even when antibiotics are available, patients often cannot afford them. High out-of-pocket medical costs to the patient are compounded by limited government spending for health services, according to the report by the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy (CDDEP) in the US.

    In India, 65 per cent of health expenditure is out-of-pocket, and such expenditures push some 57 million people into poverty each year.

    Doctors operate on wrong leg of patient, now she can barely walk

    The majority of the world's annual 5.7 million antibiotic-treatable deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries where the mortality burden from treatable bacterial infections far exceeds the estimated annual 7,00,000 deaths from antibiotic-resistant infections.

    Researchers at CDDEP in the US conducted stakeholder interviews in Uganda, India, and Germany, and literature reviews to identify key access barriers to antibiotics in low, middle and high-income countries. Health facilities in many of these countries are sub-standard and lack staff trained properly in administering antibiotics.

    In India, there is one government doctor for every 10,189 people (the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends a ratio of 1:1,000), or a deficit of 600,000 doctors, and the nurse:patient ratio is 1:483, implying a shortage of two million nurses.

    "Lack of access to antibiotics kills more people currently than does antibiotic resistance, but we have not had a good handle on why these barriers are created," said Ramanan Laxminarayan, director at CDDEP.

    "The report shows that even after the discovery of a new antibiotic, regulatory hurdles and substandard health facilities delay or altogether prevent widespread market entry and drug availability," Laxminarayan said in a statement.

    The study showed that out of 21 new antibiotics that entered the markets between 1999 and 2014, less than five were registered in most countries in sub-Saharan Africa. "Just the mere existence of an effective antibiotic does not mean that they are available in countries where they are most needed," said Laxminarayan.

    Shocking medical botch up: Baby's head left inside womb during delivery in Ramgarh

    Worldwide, the irrational use of antibiotics and poor antimicrobial stewardship lead to treatment failure and propagate the spread of drug resistance which, in turn, narrows the available array of effective antibiotics.

    Research and development for new antimicrobials, vaccines, and diagnostic tests has slowed since the 1960s as profitable investment in this area is limited by low sales volumes, short duration of treatment, competition with established products and less expensive generics, and the possibility that resistance will rapidly emerge.

    lok-sabha-home

    More DOCTORS News

    Read more about:

    doctors shortage nurses patients antibiotics

    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 5:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue