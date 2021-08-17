YouTube
    India sets up 'Afghanistan cell' to coordinate repatriation, assures help to Indians

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 17: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up an ''Afghanistan Cell'' to coordinate repatriation and related matters in the backdrop of the Taliban seizing control of the country.

    The announcement by MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on setting up of the Cell came on Monday night hours after he said that India will facilitate the repatriation of Sikhs and Hindus who wish to leave the war-torn country.

    India sets up Afghanistan cell to coordinate repatriation, assures help to Indians

    "#MEA has set up a Special Afghanistan Cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from Afghanistan," Bagchi said on Twitter.

    He also put out the contact details to reach out to the Cell -- Phone number: +919717785379, Email: MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com.

    "We are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities. We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan," the MEA spokesperson said earlier in the day.

    "There are also a number of Afghans who have been our partners in the promotion of our mutual developmental, educational and people to people endeavours. We will stand by them," he said.

    Tuesday, August 17, 2021, 8:56 [IST]
    X