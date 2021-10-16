Central govt asks states and UTs to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers' Day 2021

Gujarat: Will it be Mandaviya, Patel or a surprise pick from Delhi

India to reach 100-cr Covid vaccination mark next week: Mansukh Mandaviya

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 16: India will create a history by crossing 100-crore Covid-19 vaccination mark next week, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said at the launch of a Covid-anthem penned by singer Kailash Kher on Saturday. {image-dw_20211016173039 www.oneindia.com}

As many as 97.23 crore vaccine doses have been administered till this evening out of which 70 percent of the population got at least one dose and about 30 percent of the population has received two doses, the minister claims.

"We administered 2.5 crore doses one single day on September 17 and next week we will reach the 100 crore mark," he said, adding the feat is achieved because of the effort put in by all.

The coronavirus daily cases in the country have dropped below 20,000 which is 4 percent of the peak - the highest daily average reported on May 9 this year.

Mansukh Mandaviya said that it takes 5-10 years to test and develop vaccines, but India developed it in no time.

Coming to the Kailash Kher's track, it tries to dispel myths and shed vaccine hesitancy and it has been sponsored by oil industry body FIPI.

On his turn, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "It is not the government which is the enemy, it is the virus which is the enemy,"

Speaking about the narrative opposition parties tried to build around the vaccination drive in the country, he said, "Vaccine hesitancy was spread but with the determination, focus and commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we were able to overcome and vaccination became a 'jan andolan' (people's movement),"

He pointed out that vaccine manufacturing in the public sector was stopped during the Congress rule between 2004 and 2014. With inputs from PTI