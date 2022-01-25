India sees sharp decline in daily Covid cases; Positivity rate at 15.52%

India’s R-Value dips: COVID-19 to peak in next two weeks: IIT Madras

New Delhi, Jan 25: After seeing a massive spike in coronavirus cases, India on Tuesday heaved a sigh of relief as infections saw a sharp decline with 2,55,874 new cases (50,190 less than yesterday), taking India's total tally of cases to 3,97,99,202, according to Union Health ministry data.

The active cases climbed to 22,36,842 and comprise 5.62 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.15 per cent. The death toll has climbed to 4,90,462 with 614 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

An decrease of 50,190 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,67,753, while the positivity rate was recorded at 15.52 per cent.

A reduction of 12,493 cases has been recorded in active cases in a span of 24 hours. While the weekly positivity rate was 17.17 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The COVID fatality rate was recorded at 1.23 per cent.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far is over 162.92 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.