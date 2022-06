India sees massive jump in Covid-19 infections with 7,240 new cases in 24 hours

Cases of brain fog linked to Covid-19 rise in Bengaluru: Here's why

New Delhi, Jun 09: India on Thursday logged 7,240 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,97,522, while the active cases increased to 32,498, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,723 with 8 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,40,301, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 194.57 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

Story first published: Thursday, June 9, 2022, 9:02 [IST]