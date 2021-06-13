India sees 80,834 new Covid-19 cases, 3,303 more deaths in past 24 hours
New Delhi, June 13: India reported 80,834 new COVID19 cases and 3,303 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.
The country witnessed 3,303 virus-related deaths during the period, taking the total number of fatalities to 3.70 lakh.
No substantial evidence to suggest children will be more affected in Covid-19 third wave: Report
With 80,834 new COVID-19 cases, India reported its lowest daily case in the last 71 days. The daily positivity rate is at 4.25%, less than 10% for 20 consecutive days. The recovery rate increases to 95.26%, in last 24 hours 1,32,062 recoveries were recorded.
Tamil Nadu contributed 15,108 cases to the country's daily numbers. It was followed by neighbouring Kerala (13,832 cases) and Maharashtra (10,697 cases).