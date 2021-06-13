India sees 80,834 new Covid-19 cases, 3,303 more deaths in past 24 hours

YouTube
    New Delhi, June 13: India reported 80,834 new COVID19 cases and 3,303 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

    The country witnessed 3,303 virus-related deaths during the period, taking the total number of fatalities to 3.70 lakh.

    With 80,834 new COVID-19 cases, India reported its lowest daily case in the last 71 days. The daily positivity rate is at 4.25%, less than 10% for 20 consecutive days. The recovery rate increases to 95.26%, in last 24 hours 1,32,062 recoveries were recorded.

    Tamil Nadu contributed 15,108 cases to the country's daily numbers. It was followed by neighbouring Kerala (13,832 cases) and Maharashtra (10,697 cases).

    Story first published: Sunday, June 13, 2021, 9:40 [IST]
    X