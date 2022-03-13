YouTube
    India sees 3,116 new Covid cases in lowest daily rise since May 2020

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 13: India reported 3,116 new Covid cases and 47 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry data. The fresh infections recorded on Saturday is the lowest daily rise since May 2020.

    India sees 3,116 new Covid cases in lowest daily rise since May 2020

    A decrease of 2,490 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 5,559 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,24,37,072.

    The active cases account for 0.09 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

    Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​180.13 crore. As many as 7,61,737 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 9:25 [IST]
