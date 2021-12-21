India seeks early release of fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka

List of 28 agreements/MoUs signed during the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit in New Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 21: India on Tuesday expressed concern over the detention of 68 of its fishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lankan authorities and said the issue of their "early release" has been taken up with the island nation.

"We are concerned at the detention of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lankan authorities between December 18 to 20. As per our information, 68 fishermen and 10 boats have been taken into custody," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He said the Indian High Commission in Colombo has taken up the issue of "early release" of the fishermen and their boats with the Sri Lankan government.

"Officials from the Consulate General of India, Jaffna, have met the detained fishermen and are providing all necessary support," Bagchi said.

"This includes clothes, toiletries, snacks, dry essentials and masks, besides facilitating phone calls to relatives. They are also arranging legal representation," he said.

Bagchi was responding to media queries regarding the detention of the Indian fishermen. "In the case of one fisherman who was indisposed, the Indian Consular officer has visited him in the hospital to check on his welfare," Bagchi said.

He said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has received representations on this issue from various political parties.

"He was also called on the matter by the Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu. He has apprised them all of the current situation and underlined government of India's efforts to secure early release," Bagchi added.

The issue of fishermen remains one of the irritants in India and Sri Lanka ties. There have been several alleged incidents of Sri Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats.

The Palk Strait, which is a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.