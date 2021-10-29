India’s Top VDJ Shaan releases his second single song ‘Heart Beating’

News

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

One of the most renowned VDJ in the country, VDJ Shaan is all set to release his second single song, named 'Heart Beating'. He has not just played in India but also has demonstrated his talent across borders and performed at an international level alongside many well-known names.

Working with renowned artists, he has collaborated on-stage and in the studio with Bollywood performers such as Sonu Nigam and Salim Merchant. But the journey was not full of hustle, like anyone else in the industry he began his career by performing at clubs and lounges throughout the nation.

Shaan who has been mentored by renowned singer Salim Merchant believes making people dance to your music rhythms is more than just a pastime, it requires a great deal of talent. VDJ Shaan is one such person who makes people dance to his music. With his remixes that instantly lift the mood and ambiance of the place, he has carved out a niche for himself in the industry.

Shaan was listed as one among the top 100 VDJs and he was awarded as no. one among all. After the success of his first song, 'Take your Pain', he has planned a tour for his fans in the month of November called Insomnia Play, in Hyderabad, Goa, and Daman. He will be doing promotions for his second song which he believes will be a massive hit simultaneously.

Shaan said of these famous people, "Working with such talented singers was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me. Since I was a child, their music has influenced me, and I regard them as mentors and idols. In my opinion, music is a learning process that evolves over time." This gifted young man has performed at over 150 live shows and is still going strong. He has collaborated with a number of well-known DJs and musicians on mixed music. As a result of his talent, VDJ Shaan has made a name for himself and has become a popular choice among partygoers.

VDJ Shaan's first original debut single was released as a result of his hard work and dedication. He has put in a lot of work behind his original track. The song is available on all music platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music, among others. He has received a lot of love from the audience for his unique way of presenting audio and visuals.

Hearing his music, we get the impression that he is one-of-a-kind. For his outstanding work, VDJ Shaan was previously recognized as the best VDJ in the world. As a result of his consistent hard work, he has established himself as one of India's top 100 VDJs. "At clubs, parties, and other events, I produce my mix music and show the videos on LED displays," VDJ Shaan said of his music.

VDJing has a completely different atmosphere, and I enjoy what I do. I'm glad that my music has been well received by the public because it motivates me to keep creating high-quality music. I am overjoyed when people remember me by my work rather than my name. With this level of passion and energy, I'd like to present myself globally and become one of the top-rated DJs."

VDJ Shaan has unquestionably advanced by making his dream a reality. He has performed at numerous events in India and around the world. In addition, he has collaborated with a number of well-known DJs from all over the world for various events and concerts. Due to his commendable work, he has emerged as one of the best VDJ in India.

VDJ Shaan is back to set the stage on fire with his smashing remixes now that the situation has stabilized. Apart from making music for parties, he has numerous projects in the works, and he is sure to create music that everyone will enjoy. And, in the future, he plans to provide the industry with some nostalgic music from its heyday, as he has a large audible catalogue.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 19:15 [IST]