India's retail inflation rises to 5-month high of 7.41%

New Delhi, Oct 12: India's retail inflation rose to 7.41% in September, the fastest pace in five months, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed on Wednesday.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half the CPI basket, soared 8.60% in September 2022 as against 7.62% in August.

Meanwhile, industrial growth, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), contracted 0.8% in August as compared to 2.4% in July.

Earlier, a Reuters poll of 47 economists hinted retail inflation to surge to an annual 7.30% in September from 7% in the previous month, staying above Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance band for a ninth month.

Earlier, the central government has introduced several measures to tame the stubborn inflation that may included export restrictions on rice.