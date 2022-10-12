YouTube
    India's retail inflation rises to 5-month high of 7.41%

    New Delhi, Oct 12: India's retail inflation rose to 7.41% in September, the fastest pace in five months, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed on Wednesday.

    Representational Image

    Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half the CPI basket, soared 8.60% in September 2022 as against 7.62% in August.

    Meanwhile, industrial growth, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), contracted 0.8% in August as compared to 2.4% in July.

    Earlier, a Reuters poll of 47 economists hinted retail inflation to surge to an annual 7.30% in September from 7% in the previous month, staying above Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance band for a ninth month.

    Earlier, the central government has introduced several measures to tame the stubborn inflation that may included export restrictions on rice.

    X