Retail inflation touches 17-month high of 5.21 percent in December

India's consumer price index (CPI) or retail inflation came in at 5.21% in the month of December 2017 - higher from 4.88% in November 2017 and 3.41% in the similar month of previous year.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast December's CPI inflation to rise to 5.10 per cent from November's 4.88 per cent.

CPI is the main price gauge that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tracks. Vegetables prices grew 29.13 percent in December as compared with 22.48 percent a month ago, while prices of pulses continued to fall (-) 23.47 percent, as compared with (-) 23.53 percent in November.

Housing inflation remained grew 8.25 percent in December from 7.36 percent a month ago.

OneIndia News