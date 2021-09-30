India’s recovery rate at 97.85%; Highest since March 2020

New Delhi, Sep 30: With the administration of 65,34,306 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 88Cr(88,34,70,578) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 85,92,824 sessions, the Ministry of Health said in a release.

The recovery of 28,718 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,30,14,898.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.85%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 95 consecutive days now.

The Active Caseload is presently 2,77,020, which is the lowest in 195 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.82% of the country's total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

15,06,254tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 56.89 Cr (56,89,56,439) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.74% remains less than 3% for the last 97 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.56%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 31 days and below 5% for 114 consecutive days now.

Story first published: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 13:16 [IST]