    India’s R-Value dips: COVID-19 to peak in next two weeks: IIT Madras

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 24: The third wave of COVID-19 is likely peak in the next fortnight, an IIT Madras analysis said. The peak is likely remain until February 6. The earlier prediction said that the third wave is likely to peak between February 1 and 15.

    India’s R-Value dips: COVID-19 to peak in next two weeks: IIT Madras

    Further the analysis also said that the R-Value which indicates the rate of spread of COVID-19 has further reduced to 1.57 in the week from January 14 and 21. The pandemic ends when the R-Value goes below 1.

    The preliminary analysis was done by the computational modelling by IIT Madras's Department of Mathematics and Centre of Excellence for Computational Mathematics and Data Science. The team was headed y Professor Neelesh S Upadhye and Professor Sundar S.

    IIT Madras recorded the R-Value at 1.57 between January 14 and January 21 2022. The R-Value was recorded at 2.2 in the week between January 7 and January 13 2022. From January 1 to January 6, the R-Value was recorded at 4 while beteeern December 25 to 31 it was 2.9.

    The R-Value of Mumbai and Kolkata suggest that the peak is over and it is becoming an endemic. In Delhi and Chennai the R-Value is still close to 1.

    Story first published: Monday, January 24, 2022, 13:46 [IST]
    X