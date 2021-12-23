India's Omicron tally rises to 236 as Haryana, Uttarakhand report first cases: A state-wise breakup

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 23: India's tally of Omicron variant of coronavirus rose to 236 on Thursday morning. The maximum cases have been reported in Maharashtra with 65 cases followed by Delhi with 64 cases.

    The total cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus in India rose to 236 on Thursday morning, according to Union Health Ministry data.

    With 65 cases, Maharashtra tops the list of states with maximum detected cases of Omicron. Delhi is second on the list with 64 reported cases, followed by 24 in Telangana, 21 in Rajasthan, and 19 in Karnataka.

    Meanwhile, Haryana and Uttarakhand reported their first case of Omicron variant on Wednesday.

    India registered 7,495 new cases in the last 24 hours, 18.6 per cent higher than yesterday. It brings the total caseload to 3,47,65,976.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:07 [IST]
    X